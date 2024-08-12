GoTo Foods (formerly known as Focus Brands), parent company of iconic brands including Auntie Anne’s, Carvel, Cinnabon, Jamba, McAlister’s Deli, Moe’s Southwest Grill, and Schlotzsky’s, announced the appointment of Tony Maldonado as the new Senior Vice President of Design and Construction.

“Driving profitability for our brand franchisees is paramount to the success of stores, restaurants, bakeries and shoppes,” said Brian Krause, Executive Vice President & Chief Development Officer. “By strategically optimizing our brand prototypes for maximum space utilization and impact for our guests, we are empowering our franchisees to thrive. Tony’s proven expertise in retail design and construction will be instrumental as we elevate our brand experience, refine our food offerings, and expand our footprint into new markets and venue types.”

In this role, Tony will provide strategic leadership to the design and construction department, overseeing the development of prototypes for all seven iconic GoTo Foods brands. In close collaboration with the brand teams, his team of design and construction experts will be responsible for ensuring locations are designed, built and opened on time to drive net unit growth for the company.

Tony brings more than 30 years of construction and real estate leadership to GoTo Foods. He most recently served as President of Handels Klein, LLC. Previously, Tony held the positions of Senior Vice President of Global Store Development for Foot Locker, Inc., Senior Vice President of Real Estate for Chico’s FAS and Vice President of Store Development for Gap, Inc.