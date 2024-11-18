GoTo Foods, parent company of iconic brands including Auntie Anne’s, Carvel, Cinnabon, Jamba, McAlister’s Deli, Moe’s Southwest Grill and Schlotzsky’s, announced the appointment of Kieran Donahue as the new Chief Commercial Officer.



“This past year has been transformational for GoTo Foods, and as our business has continued to grow, it was time for us to establish a commercial organization where our centralized, revenue-driving engines create even greater value for our iconic brands,” said CEO Jim Holthouser. “Kieran’s expertise working with globally franchised brands is critically important as we strive to elevate, innovate and drive profitability for our franchisees.”



In this role, Kieran will lead the Commercial organization responsible for Consumer Insights and Analytics, Revenue Generation, Digital, Loyalty, Branded Currency, Culinary, Marketing Planning, Creative, Paid Media, Catering, Brand PR and Social Media.



Kieran joins GoTo Foods with experience in franchising and global brand management at several multi-brand companies including Hilton and Marriott. Most recently, as Chief Marketing Officer at IHOP, she led the commercial business, which included brand positioning, omni-channel and digital innovation, loyalty, culinary and product development, PR and social media. In 2024, Kieran’s achievements earned her a spot on NRN’s Power List.



“I am thrilled to become a part of the exceptional team at GoTo Foods,” said Kieran Donahue, the newly appointed Chief Commercial Officer. “In my role, I see unlimited potential to harness the power of our seven iconic brands. By prioritizing how we use data and insights to drive consumer engagement with our brands, we will simultaneously work to ensure our brand franchisees receive the support and resources necessary to thrive in the competitive QSR space.”