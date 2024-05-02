Raydiant, the leading in-location experience platform, announced its partnership with Gott’s Roadside, an iconic San Francisco Bay Area restaurant known for its delicious burgers and commitment to quality. The collaboration will see Raydiant’s innovative on-brand digital menu API solution implemented across multiple Gott’s Roadside locations.

The partnership began when Gott’s Roadside inquired about the Raydiant platform and its digital menu solutions following Raydiant’s announcement of its integration with Toast, a leading point-of-sale (POS) system. Thorvald Aagaard and his IT team at Gott’s Roadside thoroughly vetted the Raydiant system through numerous demonstrations and collaborative sessions between the two companies.

Impressed by Raydiant’s offerings, Thorvald championed the solution internally and worked closely with Raydiant’s engineering team to develop custom, on-brand menus seamlessly integrated with the Toast POS system. The result is a powerful, user-friendly solution that enables Gott’s Roadside to control its digital menus’ appearance and functionality through the Raydiant app.

“The collaboration between our internal teams at Raydiant, our partner Toast, and the team at Gott’s has enabled us to introduce innovative digital menu boards that align with Gott’s brand to one of the most popular restaurant chains in the San Francisco Bay area,” says Ryan Helmstetler, VP of Marketing at Raydiant. “With our On-Brand Menu API, the Gott’s team can manage their digital signage while being confident that it’s seamlessly integrated with their POS system. The Gott’s team can entrust Raydiant to handle the technical aspects, so they can focus on creating the best burgers in the Bay Area.”

Gott’s Roadside first implemented the Raydiant solution at its new Thrive City location within the Chase Center, the Golden State Warriors home. Following the successful deployment, it expanded to three additional locations and has committed to rolling out Raydiant’s digital menu solution across all its restaurants as part of its agreement.

“Raydiant’s solution gives us complete control over menu design: it’s ours, down to the last detail. Their technology is rock-solid, and the POS-integration is fantastic,” says Thorvald Aagaard, IT Director at Gott’s Roadside. “Any change we make to our menu is synced to the screens within 30 seconds, all from inside the POS system. Like all the best technology, Raydiant makes something hard to accomplish really, really easy to do.”

The partnership between Raydiant and Gott’s Roadside showcases the power of technology in enhancing the restaurant industry and elevating the customer experience. As the collaboration continues, both companies remain committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation.