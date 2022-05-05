GP PRO Introduces 'SEAL THE WIN' Sweepstakes

GP PRO, a division of Georgia-Pacific recognized for helping operators innovate and build business with touchless dispensing systems and foodservice disposables, introduces its SEAL THE WIN sweepstakes. SEAL THE WIN is the company’s month-long celebration of National Beverage Day, which takes place on May 6, and an opportunity for foodservice operators to try to win one of five Automated Sealing Machines.

“GP PRO is so excited to give away five of our Auto Sealers! Foodservice operators have taken it on the chin the last two years, and it’s time they caught a break,” says Alec Frisch, vice president and general manager of Foodservice at GP PRO. “Our SEAL THE WIN sweepstakes gives operators a cause for celebration with a chance to win a solution designed to drive operational efficiencies, fountain beverage sales, and customer satisfaction.”

GP PRO’s Automated Sealing Machine is a breakthrough front- and back-of-house beverage solution that provides a secure tamper-evident, spill-resistant sealed film on to-go cups. By eliminating the need for traditional snap-on plastic lids, the Auto Sealer is a winning solution that helps improve hygiene, reduce accidental spills, and provide a better patron experience; it saves on lidding time and space as well as plastic waste; and it helps drive beverage sales.

Foodservice operators can enter the SEAL THE WIN sweepstakes from May 1 – May 30, 2022, by visiting the campaign landing page. In addition, attendees at the Food on Demand Conference, taking place May 4 – 6 in Las Vegas (booth #214), and the National Restaurant Association Show (booth #7450), taking place May 21 – 24 in Chicago, can visit GP PRO and scan the sweepstakes QR code to enter. All entrants must meet eligibility requirements as outlined in the Official Rules. The five winners, each of whom will receive an S310 Automated Sealing Machine, one carton of film (which equates to 5,000 traditional lids), and virtual product training, will be selected at random and notified by July 1, 2022.