GPS Hospitality to Award Scholarships to 129 Students

GPS Hospitality, the restaurant franchise with over 400 Burger King restaurants, announced it will award the Burger King Foundation scholarships to 129 students in 12 states this graduation season. Since 2013, GPS Hospitality has supported more than 1,700 students totaling nearly $1.7M in giving.

Scholarships are granted to graduating high school seniors, taking into account their grade point average as well as their leadership activities in their schools and communities through volunteerism and work experience. Additionally, individuals who are employed by BURGER KING or are family members of employees and are pursuing conventional higher education or enrichment programs are also eligible to apply. This year’s 129 winners include 37 employees and 92 seniors in GPS Hospitality’s local communities. The Burger King Foundation scholarships are a philanthropic effort as they are funded completely through guest donations at local restaurants.

"Our commitment lies in creating a meaningful difference within our local communities," expresses Michael Lippert, President of GPS Hospitality. "Each year, our team members proudly raise funds to support Burger King Scholars. It's not only fulfilling to support students and employees in their pursuit of education but also inspiring to witness the collective impact generated by our team members and guests in cities nationwide."

The Burger King Foundation Scholarship program is the Burger King Foundation’s flagship program, established to honor the legacy of the Burger King brand’s co-founder James W. McLamore, whose commitment to philanthropy and education made him a pillar of community service throughout his lifetime. In total, with support of local Burger King owners across the U.S. and Canada, the Burger King Foundation has awarded $35 million in scholarships over the last decade.