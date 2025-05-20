GPS Hospitality, the second-largest Burger King franchisee with close to 400 Burger King restaurants, announced today it has awarded Burger King Foundation scholarships to 116 students. The winners were chosen from communities where GPS’ restaurants are located, including Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and West Virginia. The scholars were granted $1,000 each, with a special award of $5,000 for Kendall Knox in St. Claire, Michigan as the regional employee winner for the Midwest. Since 2013, GPS Hospitality has supported over 2,000 scholars, totaling nearly $2.2 million in giving for employees and high school seniors to continue their educational journey.

Burger King Foundation scholarships are awarded to graduating high school seniors based on their grade-point average and the impact the applicants have on their schools and communities through volunteerism and work experience. Burger King employees and their family members pursuing traditional post-secondary education or enrichment programs are also eligible to apply.

“We view education as a vital part of building our future leaders and GPS Hospitality has made it part of our mission to support their journey,” said Michael Lippert, President of GPS Hospitality. “It’s an honor to have the opportunity to offer these scholarships through this partnership with the Burger King Foundation to once again help empower both our team members and aspiring students nationwide to reach their goals.”

Founded in 2000, the Foundation has awarded more than $64 million in scholarships to over 55,000 students. The Burger King Foundation Scholarship program is the Burger King Foundation’s flagship program, established to honor the legacy of the Burger King brand’s co-founder, James W. McLamore, whose commitment to philanthropy and education made him a pillar of community service throughout his lifetime. The Burger King brand is owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc., one of the world’s largest quick-service restaurant companies.

