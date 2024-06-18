GPS Hospitality, the third-largest Burger King franchisee with close to 400 Burger King restaurants, announced today it has awarded Burger King Foundation scholarships to 235 students. The winners were chosen from communities where GPS’ restaurants are located including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia and Texas. Since 2013, GPS Hospitality has supported 1,900 scholars, totaling nearly $1.965 million in giving for employees and high school seniors to continue their educational journey.

The Burger King Foundation scholarships are awarded to graduating high school seniors based on their grade-point average and the impact the applicants have on their schools and communities through volunteerism and work experience. Burger King employees and their family members pursuing traditional post-secondary education or enrichment programs are also eligible to apply.

“At GPS Hospitality, we firmly believe that investing in the education of our future leaders is not just a choice, but a responsibility. These scholarships serve as a powerful testament to our commitment to this cause,” said Michael Lippert, President of GPS Hospitality. “We are proud to continue to support the Burger King Foundation and provide educational opportunities to our hardworking employees and deserving high school graduates across the nation.”

Founded in 2000, the Foundation has awarded more than $38 million in scholarships to over 42,000 students. The Burger King Foundation Scholarship program is the Burger King Foundation’s flagship program, established to honor the legacy of the Burger King brand’s co-founder James W. McLamore, whose commitment to philanthropy and education made him a pillar of community service throughout his lifetime. The Burger King brand is owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc., one of the world’s largest quick-service restaurant companies.

The 2024 Burger King Foundation Scholarship recipients are:

