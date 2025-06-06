Atlanta-area Burger King employee Mykale Baker was presented with a check for $10,000 from the Burger King Foundation in recognition of his amazing work ethic at the Dacula, Georgia, Burger King, operated by GPS Hospitality. Baker has received nationwide recognition after a viral TikTok circulated, showcasing Mykale assisting his busy co-workers immediately after his graduation ceremony, still wearing his medals.

The video was captured by fundraising organizer Maria Mendoza, who found his actions inspiring and created a GoFundMe for $6,000 to assist him in funding his college education. This act of kindness blossomed and Mendoza was able to raise over $184K for the recent grad.

“We wanted to recognize you for everything that you have done, always jumping in to help out your team. On behalf of Burger King and the Burger King Foundation, we award Mykale Baker a $10,000 scholarship.” – Reid Neumann, Director of Marketing, GPS Hospitality.

Baker’s work ethic and dedication have been shared across multiple social media videos and shared by national news outlets.

The Burger King Foundation recently awarded scholarships to 116 students. The winners were chosen from communities where GPS Hospitality restaurants are located. Since 2013, GPS Hospitality has supported over 2,000 scholars, totaling nearly $2.2 million in giving for employees and high school seniors to continue their educational journey.