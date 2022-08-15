GPS Hospitality to Host Annual Job Fair on August 23

GPS Hospitality, a fast-growing Burger King, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Pizza Hut franchisee, will host its annual job fair on Tuesday, August 23 with a goal of securing 2,500 new hires in one day. The nationwide fair will take place at nearly 500 GPS restaurants throughout 13 states with openings for 2000 crew members including Pizza Hut drivers, and 500 managers to join the team immediately.

Hiring managers will meet with potential applicants on-site and conduct interviews from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. No appointment is necessary, and qualified applicants may be hired on the spot. To find GPS restaurant locations and open positions, applicants can visit https://bit.ly/GPSJOBFAIR2022.

“Our annual job fair is an opportunity for us to find motivated applicants all across the country,” says GPS Hospitality President Michael Lippert. “We're looking for leaders and those interested in learning how to develop skills that will benefit them throughout their professional careers. As GPS Hospitality celebrates its ten-year anniversary this year, we are proud to have new talent joining our team as we reach this milestone and look ahead to the next decade.”

GPS Hospitality provides employees with a competitive salary, quality training, flexible hours, and ample opportunities for growth. Additionally, GPS Hospitality prides itself on its industry-leading bonus plan, which provides rewards and recognition throughout the company. During the first half of 2022, GPS awarded more than $1.3M merit-based bonus dollars. Since 2018, the company has also instituted annual vacation bonuses for full-time team members and offered “Work Today, Get Paid Tomorrow” via a partnership with Instant Pay. The free program provides employees the opportunity to receive up to 50% of their pay the next day.

“Our goal when we hire new employees is to invest in them, above and beyond traditional benefits and compensation. We have a well-defined career path that lays out the advancement opportunities within the company," says GPS’ Vice President of Human Resources Vickie Volan. "We're also proud to offer our Top Right Leader Partner Plan for our Restaurant General Managers and District Leaders. It's one more way we invest in people who demonstrate our leadership traits and contribute to our long-term success."