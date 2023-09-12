GPS Hospitality Looks to Hire 2,000 People in One Day

GPS Hospitality, a BURGER KING, POPEYES Louisiana Kitchen and Pizza Hut franchisee, will host its annual job fair on September 19, 2023, with a goal of securing 2,000 new hires in one day. The nationwide fair will take place at nearly 500 GPS restaurants throughout 13 states with openings for Managers, Shift Leaders, delivery drivers, and team members.

Hiring managers will meet with potential applicants on-site and conduct interviews from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. No appointment is necessary, and qualified applicants may be hired on the spot. To find GPS restaurant locations and open positions, applicants can visit workforgps.com.

“We look forward to our annual job fair as a chance to welcome both experienced and new talent to meet our restaurant teams and learn more about the opportunities at GPS,” says Michael Lippert, President of GPS Hospitality. “Over the past decade, we've been able to identify leaders, nurture talent and provide our People with the support and training they need to achieve their goals.”

GPS Hospitality takes pride in its industry-leading bonus plan, which paid out more than $3M to its operations team in 2022. Since 2018, the company has also provided annual vacation bonuses for full-time team members and offered “Work Today, Get Paid Tomorrow” via a partnership with Instant Pay. The free program allows employees to receive up to 50 percent of their pay the next day.

“We believe in investing in our team, who are the face of GPS Hospitality through their daily interactions with our guests. Beyond competitive wages and other conventional benefits, we look for new ways to reward and recognize our employees,” says Vickie Volan, Vice President of Human Resources at GPS. “Our innovative Top Right Leader Partner Plan is tailored for Restaurant General Managers and District Leaders. This year we recognized 60 partners who have added to the long-term value of the company with a bonus totaling $1.1 million.”

To apply, candidates may visit workforgps.com to find GPS restaurant locations and open positions or apply online. Additionally, we invite candidates to stop by any GPS Hospitality restaurant on September 19 to apply in person.