GPS Hospitality Promotes Nick Myhre to Region Vice President

GPS Hospitality, one of the nation’s fastest-growing Burger King, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Pizza Hut franchisee announced the promotion of Nick Myhre to Region Vice President. In his new capacity, Myhre will oversee the operations of 41 restaurants in NW Georgia and Chattanooga, building on his impressive record of success within the company.

Myhre joined GPS as a District Leader in April 2016. Under his leadership, Myhre’s district went from last place in the company to become the top-performer in 2019. He was named District Leader of the Year for the East in March 2020 and promoted to Director of Operations in June 2020. Throughout the challenges of the pandemic, Myhre implemented GPS systems and developed the culture to ensure the success of new restaurant teams added to his region.

"Myhre's promotion to Region Vice President is a testament to his exceptional leadership skills, dedication and hard work," says Tom Garrett, CEO and Founder of GPS Hospitality. "He has built strong management and operations teams across his region and has consistently been able to instill our GPS Values."

Michael Lippert, President of GPS Hospitality, comments, "Nick’s ability to adapt over the last three years has been a tremendous asset, and GPS is proud to announce his well-deserved promotion.”