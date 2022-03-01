GPS Hospitality Promotes Roger Wood to Region Vice President

GPS Hospitality, one the nation’s largest franchisees of Burger King, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, and Pizza Hut, announced the promotion of Roger Wood to Region Vice President whose oversight includes eight District Leaders and 56 Michigan restaurants in GPS’ newly created Central Division. Wood initially joined GPS Hospitality in 2015 as Director of Operations for the Michigan North Region which encapsulated 29 restaurants and under his guidance generated six consecutive years of sales and EBITDA growth, as well as finished Top 3 in GPS’ Drive for Success Scorecard for six years in a row.

“Roger is a living example of GPS’ core values and Top Right Leadership Traits at work,” says Michael Lippert, president of GPS Hospitality. “His ability to identify and foster future leaders is unparalleled. Roger has internally developed and promoted six District Leaders – all of whom started as hourly employees. Beyond training, he instills our culture and values on a day-to-day basis. I’m pleased and proud to announce his promotion to Region Vice President as it is well-deserved.”

With more than 35 years of quick-service restaurant leadership experience, Wood spent 15 years with an area Taco Bell franchisee expanding its footprint from eight to over 70 restaurants. In 1999, Wood transitioned to a Michigan-based Burger King franchisee group, and as a Director of Operations - he was instrumental in implementing business plans and structuring an internal roadmap for the company’s values and priorities. Wood joined GPS Hospitality in 2015 as Director of Operations, and as GPS’s first Region Vice President, Wood will continue to lead team growth and operational support to the company’s Burger King restaurants in Michigan with a focus on recruitment and retention.

“Working with GPS Hospitality and their leadership team has been an honor,” says Wood. “I’ve had the pleasure of working in this industry for more three decades and with GPS, I have a work family with values and a culture that aligns with my own and I get to share that with my restaurant teams. I count myself lucky that I get to watch my teams meet and exceed their professional and personal goals. As Region Vice President, I look forward to driving the Michigan restaurants towards excellence with our guests and our employees.”

GPS Hospitality has grown to manage nearly 500 Burger King, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Pizza Hut franchise locations nationwide. With its Goal-focused, People-oriented and Service-obsessed approach to franchise management, GPS Hospitality sustains rapid growth by attracting and retaining the top talent in the quick-service restaurant food industry.