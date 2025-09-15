Graeter’s Ice Cream, America’s oldest family-owned and operated craft ice cream maker, is dropping a surprise seventh bonus flavor in its Summer Bake Shop Collection for a limited time: Caramel Apple Pie.

This new flavor is the perfect transition from shorts to sweatshirts. It’s an indulgent cinnamon-apple ice cream swirled with warm spices, featuring tender, spice-infused apple bits and golden pieces of buttery pie crust. It’s like eating a slice of homemade apple pie with every creamy bite.

Caramel Apple Pie is available starting today by the scoop and in pints at all Graeter’s scoop shops. Pints are also available online for nationwide shipping at Graeters.com.

The Bake Shop Collection is Graeter’s homage to summertime nostalgia and oven-fresh baked goods – with each flavor handcrafted in ultra-small batches using the brand’s signature “French Pot” method. The previous six limited-time flavors in the collection included Cinnamon Sticky Bun, Beast Feast – Cookie Dough Unleashed, Blueberry Lemon Crumble, Pineapple Passion Fruit Sorbet, Minty Brownie and Caramel Pecan Cheesecake.

Once a bonus flavor is gone, it’s retired for the year, so fans are encouraged to try the seventh and final flavor from the Bake Shop Collection while it lasts. Stay tuned to Graeter’s social media channels or join the Graeter’s email list for future flavor announcements.