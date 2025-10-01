After making national headlines, sparking heated debates online, selling out in record time, and becoming Dairy Foods Magazine’s “2025 Dairy Product of the Year,” the ice cream flavor everyone wanted to hate but quickly became a fan favorite is back for a limited time. Graeter’s Ice Cream, America’s oldest family-owned and operated craft ice cream maker, and Skyline Chili, the 75-year-old Cincinnati-style chili restaurant famous for its Cheese Coneys and Ways, announced today the return of Skyline Spice Ice Cream to celebrate National Chili Month.

Part sweet, part savory, part “wait, did they really do that?” – Skyline Spice Ice Cream combines Graeter’s ultra-small batch French Pot ice cream with crunchy oyster crackers and Skyline’s legendary chili spice blend. The wacky-yet-wonderful creation became Graeter’s most talked-about and fastest-selling flavor in Graeter’s history.

“We thought this collaboration with Skyline Chili was going to be popular, but we were blown away by the overwhelming demand and how many people genuinely loved this flavor,” said Richard Graeter, fourth-generation president and CEO, Graeter’s. “Our scoop shops and grocery stores couldn’t keep pints in stock longer than a couple hours and online orders poured in from across the country. When Skyline Spice Ice Cream completely sold out in just over a week’s time, we knew we had to bring it back for more people to enjoy.”

“We’re incredibly excited to bring back this unexpected flavor sensation that captured hearts and taste buds across the country. Timing the re-release with National Chili Month felt like the perfect opportunity to celebrate both our legendary flavor and this incredible partnership with Graeter’s,” said Dick Williams, CEO, Skyline Chili. “Who would have thought that our 76-year-old secret spice recipe would find its way into ice cream and become such a beloved treat? It just goes to show that great flavors know no boundaries.”

As of today, Oct. 1, ice cream and chili lovers can get their hands on the iconic Skyline Spice Ice Cream collaboration once more. The limited-edition flavor is available for nationwide shipping at Graeters.com, as well as by the pint and by the scoop at all Graeter’s scoop shops and in 5 ounce scoops in all Skyline restaurants. Pints can also be found at select grocery retailers including Kroger stores in Cincinnati and Dayton, Dorothy Lane Market, Jungle Jim’s, The Fresh Market in Cincinnati, and Central Market in Texas.

Customers can create their own flavor pack at Graeters.com or they can purchase the new Skyline Spice Pack featuring two pints of Skyline Spice plus individual pints of seasonal favorites like Pumpkin, Toffee Chocolate Chip, Mocha Chocolate Chip, and Graeter’s signature flavor, Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip.