Dads are notoriously hard to buy for but luckily, Graeter’s Ice Cream has you covered!

With special six-pint and 12-pint packs in addition to Chip Wheelies in festive Father’s Day boxes, you can finally gift your dad something you feel confident he will love. In fact, he won’t be able to get enough.

Graeter’s is the perfect gift to treat every kind of father or father figure: