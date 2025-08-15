Graeter’s Ice Cream, America’s oldest family-owned and operated craft ice cream maker, wraps up its summer of nostalgic indulgence with the release of its sixth and final limited-time Bake Shop Bonus Flavor: Caramel Pecan Cheesecake.

Rich, creamy mascarpone ice cream meets buttery praline pecans, gooey caramel truffles, and soft cheesecake pieces for a flavor that’s equal parts crunchy, chewy, and melt-in-your-mouth indulgent. Every bite brings the perfect balance of caramel sweetness, nutty crunch, and cheesecake richness.

Caramel Pecan Cheesecake is now available by the scoop and in pints at all Graeter’s scoop shops. Pints are available online for nationwide shipping at Graeters.com.

The Bake Shop Collection is Graeter’s homage to summertime nostalgia and oven-fresh baked goods featuring six flavors – all handcrafted in ultra-small batches using the brand’s signature “French Pot” method. Each limited-time flavor is announced and celebrated across Graeter’s scoop shops, online store, mobile app and social media. Once a flavor is gone, it’s retired for the year, so fans are encouraged to try it while it lasts. Stay tuned to Graeter’s social media channels or join the Graeter’s email list for future flavor announcements.

Caramel Pecan Cheesecake is available for a limited time starting today, Friday, August 15.