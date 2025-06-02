Graeter’s Ice Cream, America’s oldest family-owned and operated craft ice cream maker, is rolling out its limited-edition summertime flavors inspired by classic bakery treats. The “Bake Shop” collection features six new flavors: Cinnamon Sticky Bun, Beast Feast – Cookie Dough Unleashed, Blueberry Lemon Crumble, Pineapple Passion Fruit Sorbet, Minty Brownie, and Caramel Pecan Cheesecake.

Each handmade in ultra-small batches using Graeter’s signature French Pot process, the collection offers a cool and refreshing twist on homemade desserts straight out of the oven. The flavors are being released throughout the summer in Graeter’s scoop shops as well as online for nationwide shipping at Graeters.com, while supplies last.

Graeter’s 2025 Bake Shop Bonus Flavor Collection

Cinnamon Sticky Bun (Now available): A rich, cinnamon ice cream swirled with brown sugar and sticky bun dough, finished with crunchy toffee pieces. It’s everything you love about bakery-fresh sticky buns – now in scoopable form.

Beast Feast – Cookie Dough Unleashed (Now available): Named after the iconic, record-setting wooden roller coaster at Kings Island, The Beast, this flavor is a thrill ride for your tastebuds. The cookie butter ice cream is packed with monster-sized chunks of sugar cookie dough and topped off with rainbow sprinkles. It’s sure to feed the Beast in everyone.

Blueberry Lemon Crumble (Available mid-June): Yellow cake batter ice cream with bright lemon, juicy blueberries, and sprinkled with cinnamon streusel crumble for the perfect mix of sweet, tart, and buttery goodness. Think a scoop that tastes just like a fresh blueberry buckle straight from the oven.

Pineapple Passion Fruit Sorbet (Available early July): This tropical sorbet blends the sweetness of ripe pineapple with the bold, tangy kick of Peruvian passion fruit. Bright, refreshing, and bursting with real fruit flavor, it’s like a tropical vacation in every bite.

Minty Brownie (Available late July): Cool and creamy mint ice cream meets rich, chewy brownie chunks in this refreshing yet indulgent treat. The balance of fresh mint and deep chocolatey brownie makes every bite smooth, satisfying, and impossible to resist.

Caramel Pecan Cheesecake (Available mid-August): Rich, creamy mascarpone ice cream meets buttery praline pecans, gooey caramel truffles, and soft cheesecake pieces. This final flavor in the collection to close out summer is the perfect mix of sweet, salty, creamy, and crunchy giving the ultimate cheesecake indulgence.

“From taking a trip to the local bakery or cooling off with a scoop of ice cream, nothing captures the essence of summer quite like a sweet treat,” said Richard Graeter, fourth-generation president and CEO, Graeter’s. “With this collection, we’re taking that nostalgic, baked-with-love feeling and turning it into the tastiest way for ice cream lovers across the country to stay cool this season.”

Cinnamon Sticky Bun and Beast Feast – Cookie Dough Unleashed are currently available for purchase. The other four flavors will be released throughout the summer by the pint and by the scoop at all Graeter’s scoop shops, as well as online at Graeters.com.