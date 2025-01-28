Two iconic Ohio-based brands, Graeter’s Ice Cream, America’s oldest family-owned and operated craft ice cream maker, and Skyline Chili, the 75-year-old Cincinnati-style chili restaurant famous for its Cheese Coneys and Ways, are unveiling their much anticipated collaboration: Graeter’s Skyline Spice Ice Cream. The limited-edition ice cream flavor launches online for nationwide orders, Jan. 24, and in stores Jan. 27, just in time for Big Game watch parties as well as the winter chili season. This wacky-yet-wonderful creation combines Graeter’s handcrafted French Pot ice cream with oyster crackers and Skyline’s signature chili spice mix, offering the best of both worlds from these two beloved Cincinnati eateries.

“Everyone who knows chili knows Skyline and, as longtime fans ourselves, we were eager to collaborate on a one-of-a-kind, must-try flavor,” said Richard Graeter, fourth-generation president and CEO, Graeter’s. “Last year, speculation about our unconventional and somewhat polarizing partnership started a social media frenzy. We spent months perfecting the recipe and are extremely happy to confirm the rumors are true – and the flavor will surprise you.”

“This is the first time Skyline has done a dessert collaboration, so we knew it needed to be worth it,” said Dick Williams, chairman and CEO, Skyline Chili. “Graeter’s Skyline Spice Ice Cream has the heart and soul of both beloved Midwest-born brands in every bite.”

The MVP of unique game day snacks, Graeter’s Skyline Spice Ice Cream is sweet, savory, and unlike anything ice cream or chili lovers have tasted before. With just two weeks until gametime, Graeter’s Skyline Spice Ice Cream is available starting Jan. 27 in 5oz scoops in all Skyline restaurants, in a pint and by the scoop at all Graeter’s scoop shops, and in pints at select Kroger stores throughout Cincinnati; Columbus, Ohio; Indianapolis; and Louisville, Ky.

Graeter’s Skyline Spice Ice Cream is also available nationwide for online orders starting Jan. 24, at Graeters.com so fans across the country can bring it to their watch parties and tailgates for a truly unforgettable experience.