Graeter’s Ice Cream, America’s oldest family-owned and operated craft ice cream maker, is releasing its limited-edition holiday flavors handmade in ultra-small batches for maximum indulgence. The festive flavors will be available in Graeter’s scoop shops and online for nationwide shipping and gifting at Graeters.com. Pumpkin and Peppermint Stick can also be found in select grocery retailers throughout the Midwest.

Graeter’s 2024 Limited-Edition Festive Flavors Lineup

Pumpkin (Now available!): The essence of autumn – warm, traditional taste of pumpkin spice meets Graeter’s signature ultra-rich ice cream

Cinnamon (Now available!): A special blend with notes of sweet and spicy ground cinnamon, pairs perfectly with a warm slice of homemade pie or à la mode

Peppermint Stick (Available Nov. 1): Blended with pure peppermint oil and bejeweled with bits of peppermint candy, this cool and refreshing flavor is a winter wonderland in every bite

Eggnog (Available Nov. 1): A festive take on the classic holiday beverage, infused with a blend of eggs, rum and nutmeg for a creamy and indulgent treat to close out the holidays

“Our festive flavors – Pumpkin, Cinnamon, Peppermint Stick and Eggnog – are some of our most sought-after and most-loved flavors, making them the perfect holiday gift for client and employee gifts, college students, food lovers and hard-to-buy-for loved ones across the U.S.,” said Richard Graeter, fourth-generation president and CEO, Graeter’s. “We love the excitement and traditions that have been tied to Graeter’s over the past 154 years and always look forward to seeing how our customers incorporate Graeter’s into their own family traditions.”

National Dessert Day (Oct. 14) Free Ice Cream Giveaway

Graeter’s is celebrating National Dessert Day on Oct. 14 by giving away 100 free “Festive Flavors” ice cream pint packs, no purchase necessary. The lucky winners will be among the very first people to receive the ultimate holiday treat, just in time for the cozy season.

How to Enter: Today through Oct. 14, ice cream lovers across the country can enter for a chance to win a free “Festive Flavors” ice cream pint pack simply by submitting their name, email, phone number and shipping address at Graeters.com/Free-Festive-Flavors. One hundred (100) winners will be selected at random.

This Festive Flavors Giveaway is open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous US & DC, 18 & older. For Official Rules, visit Graeters.com/Free-Festive-Flavors.

Introducing “Festive Flavors” Ice Cream Pack (6 Pints)

Graeter’s is releasing a new “Festive Flavors” ice cream pint pack, perfectly curated to bring delicious holiday cheer by the spoonful all season long. All four limited-edition holiday pints are included, plus the classic flavor Original Salted Caramel and Graeter’s signature Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip – both found on the permanent menu. The “Festive Flavors” pack will be available for purchase online beginning Nov. 1.

Graeter’s website also features ice cream pies, ice cream sandwiches (or “Chip Wheelies”), toppings, and more – all available to ship nationwide.