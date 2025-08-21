Graeter’s Ice Cream, America’s oldest family-owned and operated craft ice cream maker, is partnering with The Cure Starts Now for the 18th annual “Cones for the Cure” campaign, which supports the organization’s mission to fund groundbreaking research aimed at finding the “homerun cure” for all cancers, with a special focus on childhood brain cancer.

Graeter’s will once again be offering one of its most iconic seasonal flavors created specifically to support The Cure Starts Now: Elena’s Blueberry Pie. This flavor mixes real blueberries with crunchy pie crust pieces to create an unforgettable flavor that supports an unbeatable cause.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

During the Cones for the Cure campaign running Sept. 4-14, 2025, ice cream fans nationwide are encouraged to participate by purchasing a Warrior Pack featuring 6 pints of our Warriors’ favorite flavors:

Elena’s Blueberry Pie

Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip

Cookie Dough Chocolate Chip

Midnight Snack

Cookies and Cream

Chocolate Chip

These Warriors are children who have battled or are currently battling childhood brain cancers like DIPG/DMG and Medulloblastoma. A portion of all Warrior Pack proceeds will be donated to The Cure Starts Now.

Those who wish to donate can also do so in any Graeter’s scoop shop, on the Graeter’s app or online at conesforthecure.org. Donations of $5 or more made in-store or on the app will be rewarded with Graeter’s coupons worth over $13 as a thank you.

Additionally, Graeter’s Sweet Rewards loyalty members on the Graeter’s app (free to download and join!) will be eligible for a free single dip sugar cone of Elena’s Blueberry Pie ice cream. When redeeming that free cone in any Graeter’s scoop shop, Rewards members will be able to make a donation directly to The Cure Starts Now if they wish.

ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP:

In 2007, Graeter’s first teamed up with The Cure Starts Now to help raise money by auctioning off a once-in-a-lifetime chance to create your own ice cream flavor. The winners of the auction worked with the Graeter’s team to help develop a flavor to honor Elena Desserich, a little girl who loved life, a life cut short by cancer and the inspiration for The Cure Starts Now.

Inspired by Elena’s story and her battle against a deadly brain cancer called DIPG, Graeter’s wanted to form a lasting partnership with The Cure Starts Now – the international charity originally founded by Elena’s parents in her honor – to help raise awareness and much needed funding for childhood cancer research. And so, the two family-owned and Ohio-based organizations created the Cones for the Cure campaign, which has since raised over $2 million with the help of Graeter’s customers and the local communities they serve.

With money raised from the Cones for the Cure campaign, The Cure Starts Now has funded 17 research projects and trials – and these efforts have helped triple the expected survival times of some childhood cancers from 5 months to 18 months.