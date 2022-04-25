Grand Havana Unveils Revamped Menu

Grand Havana, a the fast casual coffee shop, announced the launch of its new revamped menu featuring the new Havana Vieja Sandwich and Honey Ice Coffee.

The Havana Vieja is a traditional classic sandwich made with Shredded Steak, Swiss Cheese and Caramelized Onions.

The Honey Ice Coffee is made with Cuban Style Espresso poured over ice with honey and milk.

"Grand Havana Cafe is a culinary food-focused café. As we move forward, we continue to take an aggressive approach into menu innovation and product development. The launch of our two new menu items is a true testament of our commitment to deliver greatness," says Hugo Gutierrez, President at Grand Havana, Inc.

In addition to the new menu items, Grand Havana designed new uniforms with the branded menu item names in a bright neon font printed on the back of the t-shirts to promote the new products.