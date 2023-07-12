Graze Craze Continues Expansion Into Arkansas and Texas

Graze Craze, an innovative charcuterie concept offering fresh, high-quality grazing boards and boxes is continuing its nationwide expansion with the opening of its first Arkansas location and adding two new storefronts in Texas.

Among Graze Craze's newest locations are:

Bentonville, Arkansas: Opened May 22 at 2200 SE J St., Suite 10 in the Cottonwood Village shopping center. Lionel and Alicia Riley are the proud franchise owners of the new Bentonville Graze Craze. Both are Arkansas natives and Lionel is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. The Rileys entrepreneurial spirit led them to explore franchise opportunities with Graze Craze and they immediately knew that this was a concept that would resonate with Bentonville locals. In addition to serving beautifully designed charcuterie boards, the Rileys also plan to use their Graze Craze to give back to the local community through being involved with high school scholarship and veteran support programs. Graze Craze Bentonville is open for pick-up and free local delivery Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Lakeway, Texas: Opened June 26 at 2127 Lohman's Crossing Road, Suite 304. Entrepreneurs Malinee Kruasing and Jon Graham are proud owners of the new Lakeway Graze Craze. The couple was searching for a business opportunity that would allow them to use their hospitality and real estate expertise to offer something new and unique to their special community. The pair recognized a need for diverse food options in the area and knew the Graze Craze concept would be a perfect fit for the small commnity that has a love for celebrations and the outdoors. Kruasing and Graham are looking forward to having the opportunity to aid in the development of the Lakeway area through their new business venture and involvement with the Lake Travis Chamber of Commerce. The Lakeway Graze Craze is open for pick-up and offers free local delivery Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Spring, Texas: Opened June 26 at 23227 Gosling Road in the Gosling Green shopping center. Franchise owners of the new Northwest Spring Graze Craze, Manuel and Ellie Zaragoza, have always enjoyed challenging themselves. The husband-wife team's shared entrepreneurial spirit took form at a young age when Ellie opened her first business at 19 years old and Manuel joined the U.S. Navy before eventually starting a career in the oil field. The Zaragozas are excited to exercise their passion for serving others through opening a Graze Craze storefront that will give them the opportunity to get to know more people in their community. Graze Craze Northwest Spring is open for pick-up and free local delivery Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

At Graze Craze, artfully arranged, hand-crafted charcuterie boards feature fresh and flavorful assortments of high-quality ingredients, including gourmet meats, cheeses, fruits and vegetables, artisanal sweets and more. Each grazing board is specially crafted to cater to any lifestyle or palate, like veggie-lovers or low-carb crews, and come in several different size options to fit any type of occasion, from small, casual house parties to formal, lavish events.

At Graze Craze, each charcuterie offering is handcrafted by a Grazologist — a trained expert who specializes in curating boards and boxes that fit the needs of every client. The menu features a range of size options, from Char-Cutie-Cups and Picnic Boxes for snacking, to small, medium and large boards that can be incorporated into a grazing style table display with enough fresh food to feed a large party.