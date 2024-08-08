Graze Craze, a fast-growing franchise specializing in artfully designed charcuterie boards, announced its remarkable performance for the first half of 2024 where it saw an average 49% increase in same-store sales in the first six months, over the same period in 2023. The brand has steadily achieved year-over-year double-digit comp sales increases each month, including a 72% increase in March 2024. The closing of Q2 marked the brand’s 12th consecutive quarter of positive growth, signifying not only a growing market demand but also the strength of the brand’s strategic initiatives and customer loyalty.

Between January and June 2024, Graze Craze also opened 20 new locations, including its first stores in Alabama, Alaska, and Indiana, as well as in its fourth country, Canada. The brand has nearly doubled its footprint since June 2023 and, with 45 locations in active construction, shows no signs of slowing down.

“It’s a very exciting time at Graze Craze right now as we continue to break records and experience rapid growth in all areas of our business – our AUVs have been steadily rising and we are seeing an increased demand for not only our product, but the consistency, convenience, and quality that we offer,” said Cory Hibbard, President of Graze Craze. “Our achievements are a testament to the dedication of our franchise owners and entire team as well as our unwavering commitment to innovation. We’re looking forward to build on this momentum and continue delivering exceptional value to our customers for the remainder of this year into the next.”

Graze Craze recently gathered with its franchise owners at the United Franchise Group (UFG) 2024 World Expo where it celebrated its tremendous sales success and other key milestones including continued domestic and international expansion, a strategic partnership with the nation’s largest wine retailer, the official launch of its Advertising Fund Board and a menu innovation committee, and more. Moving into the second half of the year, Graze Craze will sustain its accelerated growth momentum with 25 locations coming soon and focus on tech and menu innovations aimed to streamline day-to-day operations for franchise owners and drive unit-level profitability.

“It was wonderful to be with the Graze Craze team and franchise owners at our 2024 World Expo. Each one of them pours their heart into the brand and their collective passion will be what continues to take it to new heights,” said Ray Titus, CEO of UFG, of which Graze Craze is an affiliated brand. “As we look to the future, we remain committed to setting our franchise owners up for success, fostering a culture of innovation, and driving franchise development so that we continue to lead the charcuterie segment for years to come.”

Over four days at the World Expo, Graze Craze franchise owners gained access to workshops, roundtable discussions, education sessions with keynote speakers, networking opportunities, and a vendor showcase. The event culminated in an awards gala where outstanding franchise owners were recognized for their achievements and contributions. The 2024 award categories and winners were:

· President’s Award: Lindsey & Silas Coffelt (Okemos, MI)

· Most Valuable Player: Donnie & Celeena Bedore (Plano, TX)

· Team Player: Luteesa Ford (Atlanta [Buckhead-Midtown], GA)

· Master License Partner of the Year: Alex Springer and Méline Enguent (France)

· Mentor of the Year: Donnie & Celeena Bedore (Southwest Fort Worth, TX)

· Rookie of the Year: Melanie Bard, Nick Mastrodicasa, and Greg Torgeson (Bellevue, WA)

· Most Improved: John Flores (Albuquerque, NM)

· Best Store Appearance: Alexandra Gonzalez (St. Petersburg, FL)

· Customer Service: Cynthia Conner (North Boca Raton, FL)

· Marketing: Lindsey Coffelt (Okemos, MI)

· Overall Quality: Julie & Thom Goodyke (Grand Rapids, MI)

Graze Craze is a part of the Big Flavor Brands foodservice division of United Franchise Group (UFG), the global leader for entrepreneurs with over 1600 franchises in more than 60 countries and 2500+ franchisees.