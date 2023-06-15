Great American Cookie Makes Alaska Debut

Great American Cookies announced its first location in the state of Alaska. Located in Anchorage, the new store serves as the ultimate sweet spot for locals with desserts including Custom Cookie Cakes, fresh, soft-baked cookies, brownies, and more.

“This year, Great American Cookies arrived in Arizona, New Mexico, and Illinois,” says Allison Lauenstein, President of Great American Cookies. “Growing domestically has been a key growth pillar for us so we are pleased to be able to expand our footprint to four new states, including Alaska, in just a few months. We see Anchorage as a great market to make our Alaska debut in, providing a perfect spot for family nights, birthdays, and beyond.”

Since 1977, Great American Cookies has baked up a reputation for not only being the creator of the Original Cookie Cake, but also for its famous chocolate chip cookie recipe. Other crave-able menu items include brownies and Double Doozies™, delectable icing sandwiched between two cookies.

The Anchorage Great American Cookies is located at 800 E Dimond Blvd, Suite 183, Anchorage, AK 99515, and is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.