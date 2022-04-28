Great American Cookies Adds Caramel Popcorn Flavor to Menu for May

Great American Cookies, the home of the original Cookie Cake, introduced its newest Cookie Drop for the month of May, the Caramel Popcorn Cookie. Launching at participating locations nationwide beginning May 1, fans can sit back and enjoy the popcorn with the sweet yet rich profile of the Caramel Popcorn Cookie.

Made with a Snickerdoodle flavored cookie base and drizzled with a creamy Dulce de Leche sauce and topped with crunchy, caramel popcorn, the Caramel Popcorn Cookie is a perfect example of Great American Cookies’ sweet, playful creations. Whether it is a timeless classic or a spin on a traditional flavor– Great American Cookies fans can experience it all – with the chain’s time-proven secret recipes dating all the way back to 1977.

The cookie is sure to pop off the menu with a ‘Two for Tuesday’ offer on Tuesday, May 3 for rewards program members. Loyalty members will receive one of the following delicious deals: a buy one Caramel Popcorn Cookie, get one free offer or $2 off a dozen of Caramel Popcorn Cookies. Valid at participating locations in-store or online.

“We wanted to up the ante with our May Cookie Drop by unveiling a cookie double topped with decadence,” says Katie Thoms, Senior Director of Marketing of FAT Brands’ Quick-Service Division. “This newest creation continues our commitment to launching fun, inventive flavors every month through the end of the year for our loyal fanbase.”