Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery Add Froot Loops Offerings

Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery are introducing some “cereal-sly” delicious menu items this month. Available starting July 1 through the end of the month at participating locations, the brands will be taking a fruity turn featuring a FROOT LOOPS Cereal Swirl Cookie, along with a FROOT LOOPS Cereal Swirl Slab Combination.

The Cereal Swirl Cookie, topped with classic FROOT LOOPS® cereal and sweet marshmallow flavored swirl chips, is Great American Cookies’ newest irresistible cookie drop for the month of July. To bring a little extra sweetness to National Ice Cream Month, co-branded Marble Slab Creamery and Great American Cookies locations will also be debuting a Cereal Swirl Slab Combination. The creation will pair the brand’s original, rich sweet cream ice cream, carnival sprinkles, and decadent mallo creme with FROOT LOOPS® cereal, making for a sweet and fruity treat that will brighten any day.

“Cereal continues to be a trending ingredient this year, showing its versatility, and we are incredibly excited to bring the iconic cereal brand out of its bowl, topping our fresh baked cookies with and mixing-in with our homemade ice cream,” says Katie Thoms, Senior Director of Marketing for Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery. “We hope our fans come out and visit us this month so we can show them that they can enjoy FROOT LOOPS not just for breakfast, but throughout the day with our newest cookie and ice cream drops.”

“We’re so excited to bring the famous taste, colors, and aroma of FROOT LOOPS to such iconic treats as Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery,” says Ivonne Valdes-Balsinde, Marketing Director Breakfast Category, Kellogg Company. “FROOT LOOPS and Toucan Sam fans of all ages will love these combinations as much as we do.”