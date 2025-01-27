FAT Brands’ sister companies – Great American Cookies, the Original Cookie Cake franchise, and Marble Slab Creamery, the homemade small-batch ice cream franchise, are proud to announce their latest offerings – Turtle Cookies and Ice Cream Made with the iconic Mars brand, SNICKERS. Beginning today through April 27, fans can enjoy a new twist on their favorite treats from Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery at both co-branded and standalone locations.

The new cookie and ice cream offerings are a celebration of all things SNICKERS – featuring the chewy nougat, rich caramel and crunchy nuts in a totally innovative way. Great American Cookies’ Turtle Cookie Made with SNICKERS features a chocolate cookie dough baked with caramel, pecans and chopped SNICKERS. Turtle Ice Cream is prepared with Marble Slab’s classic Chocolate Ice Cream, then combined with chopped pecans, caramel sauce, and chopped SNICKERS.

“To start the new year, we are excited to introduce two new sweet treats featuring one of the most beloved candy bars of all time, SNICKERS,” said Katie Thoms, Senior Director of Marketing at Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery. “Just like SNICKERS, Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery are satisfyingly delicious. This partnership speaks to our commitment to innovation and aligning with buzzworthy brands who continue to push the envelope.”