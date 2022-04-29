Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery Bring Back Heroes Week

Great American Cookies, the home of the original Cookie Cake, and sister brand, Marble Slab Creamery, the imaginative small-batch ice cream shop, are delivering a sweet treat to an equally sweet pairing, teachers and nurses, for their Heroes Week initiative at participating locations. Starting May 2 through May 6, teachers and nurses can redeem a delicious offer at Great American Cookies, a free Original Chocolate Chip Cookie with any purchase, and, at Marble Slab Creamery, a buy one, get one free small ice cream. Both offers require customers to show valid identification and are in-store only. At co-branded Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery locations, one freebie must be selected, no double dipping.

Rather than celebrating Nurses Appreciation Week (May 6 through May 12) following Teacher Appreciation Week (May 2 through May 6), the sister brands, built around sprinkling their customers with happiness, decided to once again mix the two appreciation weeks together to celebrate both teachers and nurses.

“While we celebrate our customers every day, we wanted to do something special for teachers and nurses, who give so much back to others day in and day out,” says Katie Thoms, Senior Director of Marketing of FAT Brands’ Quick-Service Division. “We look forward to showing our thanks for their work in the sweetest way possible, free cookies and ice cream.”