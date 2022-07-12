Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery Debut in Northport, Alabama

FAT Brands Inc., parent company of Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery and 15 other concepts, announced the opening of a new Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery in Northport, Alabama. This opening marks both the first Marble Slab Creamery and co-branded location to enter Tuscaloosa County.

Since launching the co-branded Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery model in 2017, the sweet pairing continues to grow throughout the world with approximately 150 locations. Providing a seamless integrated store and menu experience, guests can enjoy nostalgic favorites and creative twists on classic treats, including Create Your Own Cookie Shakes, Ice Cream Sandwiches, and Cookie and Cheesecake Brownie Sundaes.

“We saw the value add of co-branding Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery five years ago, and it is incredible to see how successful the model has been for our franchisees,” says Jenn Johnston, President of FAT Brands’ Quick-Service Division. “With our Northport opening, we now have eight co-branded locations throughout Alabama. This growth speaks to the great synergy between the brands, and we are thrilled to now deliver limitless ice cream and cookie options to another community in the state.”

The Northport Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery is located at 3380 McFarland Blvd, Northport, AL 35476 and is open Monday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.