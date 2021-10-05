Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery Launch New Line of 'My Little Pony' Products

Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery have launched a line of magical new products in celebration of the new My Little Pony: A New Generation movie which premiered on September 24, 2021. Marble Slab Creamery is offering Rainbow Magic Ice Cream with a free color changing spoon and sticker pack while Great American Cookies has launched Find Your Sparkle Cookie Cakes and Take & Decorate Cookie Kits with free MY LITTLE PONY sticker packs.

Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery partnered with eOne, Hasbro’s global entertainment studio to create the MY LITTLE PONY line for the premiere of the film. Great American Cookies’ Find Your Sparkle Cookie Cake is decorated with bright rainbows, fun colors and a “Find Your Sparkle” message. The Cookie Cake retails for $32.99. Find Your Sparkle Take & Decorate Cookies includes 6 stars and 6 rainbow cutouts and comes with white, blue, orange, pink icing, sprinkles and M&M’S candies. The kit retails for $29.99 and can be purchased at Great American Cookies shops or through the brand’s e-commerce program at https://send.greatamericancookies.com/product/find-your-sparkle-cookie-decorating-kit/. Marble Slab Creamery’s Rainbow Magic Ice Cream is a mix of strawberry, blue cotton candy and very yellow marshmallow flavors and is served in a white chocolate dipped rainbow sprinkle waffle cone or bowl. It retails for $5.99 for a Regular size and is available at shops across the U.S. The MY LITTLE PONY line is available through October 30, 2021.

“Like the magic of My Little Pony: A New Generation, Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery make sweet dreams come true for children and adults alike,” says Annica Conrad, Chief Marketing Officer for FAT Brand’s QSR Division. “Connecting with the interests, values and life of our customers is important to us and our MY LITTLE PONY line is a great example of how playful and imaginative these two great brands are.”

In My Little Pony: A New Generation, the unimaginable has happened. Equestria has lost its magic! Earth Ponies, Unicorns, and Pegasi are no longer friends and now live separated by species. But idealistic Earth Pony Sunny (Vanessa Hudgens) is determined to find a way to bring enchantment and unity back to their world. Teaming up with open-hearted Unicorn Izzy (Kimiko Glenn), the pair travel to faraway lands where they encounter the likes of charismatic and brave Pegasi Pipp (Sofia Carson) and Zipp (Liza Koshy) and the ever-responsible fellow Earth Pony Hitch (James Marsden). Their mission is full of misadventures, but these new best friends each possess their own unique and special gifts that may be just what this ponyverse needs to restore magic and prove that even little ponies can make a big difference.

“The MY LITTLE PONY brand is all about friendship and bringing people together - and what brings people together more than a sweet treat the whole family can enjoy,” says Casey Collins, Head of Global Licensed Consumer Products at Hasbro. “Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery have created delicious treats inspired by MY LITTLE PONY that show off how much fun cookies and ice cream can be.”