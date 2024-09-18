FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Great American Cookies, Marble Slab Creamery and 16 other restaurant concepts, announces the launch of Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery’s new co-branded online ordering experience in partnership with Rapturous, the digital restaurant transformation and customer experience wing of 3 Owl, and Olo, a leading technology provider for restaurants.

The new user experience comes at a time when Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery are experiencing robust growth. Since the co-brand launched in 2014, the concept has since surpassed over 150 units worldwide. The new website functions as a dynamic co-branded platform that seamlessly integrates the two brands. The innovative site optimizes the guest experience, whether they are visiting a co-branded location or a standalone Great American Cookies or Marble Slab Creamery.

Another key initiative to enhancing the customer’s digital journey is the creation of the first-ever 3D Cookie Cake Builder, now live at www.greatamericancookies.com. Unlike any other digital Cake builder, the new Great American Cookies model delivers the delight of building a cake in real time. It provides 3D design visuals as guests select icing colors, Cookie Cake flavors, and personalized messages for their Great American Cookies Cookie Cake.

“The new Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery online ordering platform has set the bar high for a new industry standard with the help of our partners, 3 Owl and Olo,” said Mason Wiederhorn, Chief Brand Officer of FAT Brands. “With conversion-driving features like Olo Pay’s Mobile Wallet payments and a 3D Cookie Cake Builder, we instantly saw a lift in sales. Our new co-branded online storefront also has the flexibility to be utilized in-store and we plan to pilot the Cookie Cake Builder self-service kiosk in select test locations in early 2025.”

“Olo is excited to support FAT Brands as it levels up its commitment to digital transformation,” said Nolan DeCoster, SVP of Partnerships and Business Development of Olo. “Not only is the interactive ordering journey a perfect example of technology elevating the guest experience and driving sales, but it also is a perfect example of the power of an open ecosystem. Olo’s integrations allowed FAT Brands to build this hyper-custom interface with 3 Owl while keeping the familiarity and simplicity of Olo’s Order and Pay solutions for both operators and guests.”

“We are so proud of the work our team has done alongside FAT Brands and Olo,” said David Feldman, CEO of 3 Owl, a digital experience agency helping brands take flight. “This collaboration allowed us to innovate in ways that elevate the customer experience at every touchpoint. Using Olo as our engine, we were able to build a digital platform that’s endlessly scalable. Seeing our shared vision come to life and make an instant impact has been incredibly rewarding.”