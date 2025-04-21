FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., announces a new growth milestone for sister concepts Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery, the opening of their 80th location in the Houston area, including both co-branded and standalone locations. Recent openings include two co-branded Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery stores in Houston, TX and Magnolia, TX.

“Houston continues to be a key expansion hub for Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery,” said Allison Lauenstein, President of Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery. “This incredible achievement is a testament to the unwavering support of our loyal fans who we aim to celebrate every day with our beloved Cookie Cakes and indulgent Ice Cream treats. As we grow, our commitment to delivering our hand-crafted desserts remains stronger than ever.”

Since 1977, Great American Cookies has baked up a reputation for not only being the creator of the Original Cookie Cake, but also for its famous chocolate chip cookie recipe. Other craveable menu items include brownies and Double Doozies, made with delectable icing sandwiched between two cookies.

For over 40 years, Marble Slab Creamery has been an innovator in the ice cream space, dreaming up the frozen slab technique and offering homemade, small-batch Ice Cream with free unlimited Mix-Ins, Shakes in a variety of flavors, and Ice Cream Cakes.