FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Great American Cookies, Marble Slab Creamery, and 16 other restaurant concepts, has announced the opening of a new Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery in Maryville, TN. The new location marks the first co-branded unit to open in Maryville, expanding on the concept’s growth in the Knoxville area and the state of Tennessee.

“Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery continue to see tremendous growth opportunities across Tennessee, so we are thrilled to continue building on our footprint in the region,” said Allison Lauenstein, President of Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery. “Offering timeless classics and inventive new creations, our co-branded concept is sure to become Maryville’s ultimate dessert destination.”

Since 1977, Great American Cookies has baked up a reputation for not only being the creator of the Original Cookie Cake, but also for its famous chocolate chip cookie recipe. Other craveable menu items include brownies and Double Doozies, made with delectable icing sandwiched between two cookies.

For over 40 years, Marble Slab Creamery has been an innovator in the ice cream space, dreaming up the frozen slab technique and offering homemade, small-batch Ice Cream with always free Mix-Ins, Shakes in a variety of flavors, and Ice Cream Cakes.

The new Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery is located at 308 Cates Street, Maryville, TN 37801, and is open Monday through Thursday, 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., and Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.