FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Great American Cookies, Marble Slab Creamery and 16 other restaurant concepts, announces the opening of five new Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery locations in Texas. Since 2014, the co-branded pairing has steadily grown to over 160 locations. The new locations to open in Texas in 2024 include Missouri City, New Caney, Lewisville, Sugarland and North Richland Hills.

“Texas continues to be a key area of growth for Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery, in particular, the Dallas and Houston areas,” said Allison Lauenstein, President of Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery. “Our co-branded experience is integrated the moment you step in the door, to when you take your first bite. This cohesiveness has led to the model being highly popular—we see a 10-20 percent increase in incremental sales in co-branded locations—which is great for the bottom line for our franchisees.”

Since 1977, Great American Cookies has baked up a reputation for not only being the creator of the Original Cookie Cake, but also for its famous chocolate chip cookie recipe. Other craveable menu items include brownies and Double Doozies, made with delectable icing sandwiched between two cookies.

For over 40 years, Marble Slab Creamery has been an innovator in the ice cream space, dreaming up the frozen slab technique and offering homemade, small-batch Ice Cream with free unlimited Mix-ins, Shakes in a variety of flavors, and Ice Cream Cakes.