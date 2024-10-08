FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Great American Cookies, Marble Slab Creamery and 16 other restaurant concepts, announces the opening of four new Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery locations in Georgia. The latest growth is a testament to customer desire for the two brands’ complementary treats and FAT Brands’ commitment to growth in the state, which is also home to its proprietary cookie dough and pretzel mix facility. Adding to over 50 existing locations in the state, Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery are now open in Cartersville, GA, Athens, GA, Bethlehem, GA, and Snellville, GA.

“Since Great American Cookies’ founding in Georgia in 1977, the community has truly embraced the brand and we are so pleased to continue to expand in the state with sister brand, Marble Slab Creamery,” said Allison Lauenstein, President of Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery. “The synergistic nature of the two brands paired together has proved to be quite successful and these recent openings underscore both the strategic and bottom-line value they deliver together.”

Since 1977, Great American Cookies has baked up a reputation for not only being the creator of the Original Cookie Cake, but also for its famous chocolate chip cookie recipe. Other craveable menu items include brownies and Double Doozies, made with delectable icing sandwiched between two cookies.

For over 40 years, Marble Slab Creamery has been an innovator in the ice cream space, dreaming up the frozen slab technique and offering homemade, small-batch Ice Cream with free unlimited Mix-ins, Shakes in a variety of flavors, and Ice Cream Cakes.