FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Great American Cookies, Marble Slab Creamery, and 16 other restaurant concepts, has announced a new development deal to open 10 co-branded Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery stores across Iraq over the next five years in partnership with Eric Wilson, a 27-year U.S. military veteran who served in Iraq.

“FAT Brands continues to build a strong presence in Iraq with seven locations to date, and we are committed to expanding our footprint in the country further with the launch of Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery,” said Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer of FAT Brands. “With a heightened demand for American brands in Iraq, we are confident we will experience sweet success, especially with a committed operator like Eric who served in Iraq.”

Since 1977, Great American Cookies has baked up a reputation for not only being the creator of the Original Cookie Cake, but also for its famous chocolate chip cookie recipe. Other craveable menu items include brownies and Double Doozies, made with delectable icing sandwiched between two cookies.

For over 40 years, Marble Slab Creamery has been an innovator in the ice cream space, dreaming up the frozen slab technique and offering homemade, small-batch Ice Cream with always free Mix-Ins, Shakes in a variety of flavors, and Ice Cream Cakes.