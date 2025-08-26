FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Great American Cookies, Marble Slab Creamery, and 16 other restaurant concepts, has announced the opening of a new co-branded Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery in Sanford, NC. The new restaurant brings both brands to the Raleigh area, expanding their footprint across North Carolina.

“Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery have had an established presence in Charlotte for some time, and this opening is a natural next step in our growth journey across North Carolina,” said Allison Lauenstein, President of Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery. “Together, the brands offer endless sweet treat possibilities. From nostalgic favorites to inventive new creations, we are confident that our co-branded concept will become Sanford’s ultimate dessert destination.”

Since 1977, Great American Cookies has baked up a reputation for not only being the creator of the Original Cookie Cake, but also for its famous chocolate chip cookie recipe. Other craveable menu items include brownies and Double Doozies, made with delectable icing sandwiched between two cookies.

For over 40 years, Marble Slab Creamery has been an innovator in the ice cream space, dreaming up the frozen slab technique and offering homemade, small-batch Ice Cream with always free Mix-Ins, Shakes in a variety of flavors, and Ice Cream Cakes.

The new Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery is located at 3268 US Hwy 87 South, Sanford, NC 27330, and is open Monday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.