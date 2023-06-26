Great American Cookies Cooks Up Sweet Deal for Birthday

Great American Cookies has something sweet in store for its fans in honor of its birthday celebration. While the iconic chain lives by the motto of celebrating not only special occasions but also everyday moments, it has baked up some satisfying offers for its most loyal fans for its birthday.

Starting on Great American Cookies’ birthday, June 30, through July 2, loyalty members cans indulge in a free Cookie Cake slice. Customers that sign-up or are already existing loyalty members prior to June 29, can also scoop up a free dozen Cookies with any online purchase of a Cookie Cake, valid one time between July 3 and 9. To keep the celebration going, throughout August loyalty members can score double points on all Cookie Cake purchases.

“For our birthday this year, what better way to celebrate than with Cookie Cakes,” says Katie Thoms, Senior Director of Marketing for Great American Cookies. “We continue to be grateful to be a part of so many special moments for our fans, so we wanted to blow them away with sweet treats and deals to commemorate blowing out the candles together for over 45 years.”

Since 1977, Great American Cookies has baked up a reputation for not only being the creator of the Original Cookie Cake, but also for its famous chocolate chip cookie recipe. Other crave-able menu items include Brownies and Double Doozies™, delectable icing sandwiched between two Cookies.