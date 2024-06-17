Great American Cookies, the Original Cookie Cake franchise owned by FAT Brands, is squeezing the day and debuting a brand new Lemon Cookie! Available for a limited time, June 17 through Aug. 11 at participating locations, the Lemon Cookie is made with tangy lemon cookie dough, cream cheese chips and a dusting of sweet sugar. Bring on Summer!

Like all Great American Cookies’ classic offerings, the new Lemon Cookie will be available a la carte, but also makes the perfect picnic-friendly companion to the brand’s beloved Blueberry Muffin Cookie, (now available year-round!), and Strawberry Crinkle Cookie. Make it a summer party pack! Order all three cookies to enjoy alongside your Great American Cookies Summer themed Cookie Cake for your next celebration.

“Great American Cookies prides itself on providing guests not only fresh-baked cookies day in and day out, but also the freshest flavors to carry them through the season,” said Katie Thoms, Senior Director of Marketing at Great American Cookies. “Our all-new Lemon Cookie is equally sweet and tangy and is the perfect complement to our Strawberry Crinkle and Blueberry Muffin cookies. With warm weather in full bloom, we look forward to providing our fans with the ultimate Summertime Cookie lineup.”

Since 1977, Great American Cookies has baked up a reputation for not only being the creator of the Original Cookie Cake, but also for its famous chocolate chip cookie recipe. Other craveable menu items include brownies and Double Doozies, made with delectable icing sandwiched between two cookies.