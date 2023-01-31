Great American Cookies Debuts in New Mexico

Great American Cookies, the Original Cookie Cake franchise, announces its first location in the state of New Mexico. Located in the heart of Albuquerque, the new store boasts an array of delicious, fresh-baked treats such as Custom Cookie Cakes, classic chocolate chip and sugar cookies, and more.

“There has been a lot of buzz surrounding our debut in New Mexico,” says Jenn Johnston, President of FAT Brands’ Quick-Service Division. “From locals excited to get a taste of their first Great American Cookies experience to fans who grew up with the brand elsewhere looking to relive the nostalgia, the anticipation of our arrival has been nothing short of amazing. We are so appreciative of the warm welcome and look forward to creating special memories with the community in the years to come.”

Great American Cookies has baked up a reputation for not only being the creator of the Original Cookie Cake, but also for its chocolate chip cookie recipe dating back to 1977. For guests craving more, they can enjoy a deliciously rich brownie, or a Double Doozie, delectable icing sandwiched between their favorite cookies.

The Albuquerque Great American Cookies is located at Paseo Village Plaza (8001 Wyoming Blvd NE, Suite B8, Albuquerque, NM 87113) and is open Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.