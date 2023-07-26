Great American Cookies Enters Philadelphia Market

Great American Cookies announced its first locations in Philadelphia. Both situated at the Franklin Mills Mall, the new stores represent the cookie chain’s commitment to domestic expansion on the East Coast.

“At Great American Cookies, every new store opening is an opportunity to bring joy to a local community,” says Allison Lauenstein, President of Great American Cookies. “Making our debut in Philadelphia is a tremendous opportunity for Great American Cookies from a brand visibility standpoint and we look forward to treating locals to our sweet offerings that continue to stand the test of time since our founding over 45 years ago.”

Since 1977, Great American Cookies has baked up a reputation for not only being the creator of the Original Cookie Cake, but also for its famous chocolate chip cookie recipe. Other crave-able menu items include Brownies and Double Doozies™, delectable icing sandwiched between two cookies.

The new Great American Cookies Philadelphia stores are located at Franklin Mills Mall, 1455 Franklin Mills Circle, Philadelphia, PA 19154, and are open Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.