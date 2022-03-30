Great American Cookies Introduces 'Kitchen Sink Cookie'

Great American Cookies is sweetening its menu with the debut of its Kitchen Sink Cookie. Set to arrive fresh out of the oven April 1, the Kitchen Sink Cookie is just the beginning in a series of delicious, fresh-baked cookie drops that will appear on menus nationwide each month through 2022.

The Kitchen Sink Cookie is made with everything but the sink – almonds, twice-baked oats, dried cranberries, chocolate chips, shredded coconut, peanuts, and M&M’S MINIS Chocolate Candies, and will be available for a limited time, April 1 to April 30. Like all Great American Cookies, its recipe relies on the time-proven secrets dating back to 1977. Fans visiting co-branded locations with sister brand Marble Slab Creamery can also order as an ice cream sandwich with Kitchen Sink Cookies sandwiching the guests’ choice of the brand’s hand-made, small-batch ice cream.

In celebration of the new cookie drop, Great American Cookies will be offering a mouthwatering deal, a ‘Two for Tuesday’ on Tuesday, April 5 for their rewards program members. Loyalty members will receive one of the following treats: a buy one Kitchen Sink Cookie, get one free offer or $2 off a dozen of Kitchen Sink Cookies. Valid at participating locations only.

“We’ve been hard at work dreaming up fun, flavor-packed cookies that will delight our loyal fans month after month,” says Katie Thoms, Senior Director of Marketing of FAT Brands’ Quick-Service Division. “We look forward to sharing our surprising flavor combinations, alongside long-time classics which are sure to become new favorites for cookie lovers everywhere.”

“The M&M’S brand has long been committed to creating all kinds of colorful fun,” says Allison Miazga-Bedrick, Senior Brand Director at Mars Wrigley. “Mars is thrilled to feature our iconic M&M’S MINIS within the newest offering from Great American Cookies, and we know our fans are going to be just as excited to try the Kitchen Sink Cookie for themselves.”