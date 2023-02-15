Great American Cookies Lands in Illinois with two New Locations

Great American Cookies, the Original Cookie Cake franchise, announces its debut in Illinois with two new locations situated in the Chicago suburbs of Schaumburg and Orland Park. Locals can now enjoy desserts that hit the sweet spot, including a variety of fresh-baked cookies and Create-Your-Own Cookie Cakes.

“We continue to look for strategic opportunities to grow our brand and are thrilled to be breaking ground in Illinois,” says Jenn Johnston, President of FAT Brands’ Quick-Service Division. “Both Orland Park and Schaumburg are great Chicago communities that we are confident will eat up what makes us so special—our homemade treats made with only the highest quality ingredients.”

Great American Cookies has baked up a reputation for not only being the creator of the Original Cookie Cake, but also for its chocolate chip cookie recipe dating back to 1977. For guests craving more, they can enjoy a deliciously rich brownie, or a Double Doozie, delectable icing sandwiched between their favorite cookies.

The Schaumburg Great American Cookies is located at 5 Woodfield Mall, Unit #F305A, Schaumburg, IL 60173 and is open Monday through Thursday, 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Orland Park Great American Cookies is located at 804 Orland Square Drive, Unit H02A, Orland Park, IL 60462 and is open Monday through Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.