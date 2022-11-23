Great American Cookies Launches The Elf on the Shelf Cookie Cake

Great American Cookies, home of the Original Cookie Cake, announces a new partnership with The Lumistella Company, home of The Elf on the Shelf brand. Through Dec. 24, guests can bring holiday cheer to their families with a limited-edition treat, The Elf on the Shelf Cookie Cake.

The all-new, festive Cookie Cake features Santa’s helpers, Scout Elves, with fans’ choice of batter, including the classic Original Chocolate Chip Cookie, and customizable border icing color options. Known as the creator of the Original Cookie Cake, Great American Cookies is the first dessert franchise to bake up a special collaboration with The Lumistella Company to deliver a sweet treat for families to kick-off Scout Elf Return Week, on Nov. 24, when Scout Elves typically begin arriving from the North Pole to join their families for the season. The Elf on the Shelf Cookie Cake will be available through Christmas Eve.

“We are so excited to take part in the magic of The Elf on the Shelf tradition leading up to Christmas,” says Katie Thoms, Senior Director of Marketing for Great American Cookies. “While the Scout Elves will be in the homes of their families, we wanted to celebrate them in-store with one of their favorite foods, the Cookie Cake!”

"The Lumistella Company is committed to creating joyful family moments,” says Helen Bransfield, Executive Director, Licensing at The Lumistella Company. “What better way to create merry moments for Santa’s Scout Elves and their families than to join with Great American Cookies to offer the most festive treats of the season.”