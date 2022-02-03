Great American Cookies Offers Heart-Shaped Cookie Cakes for Valentine's Day

Great American Cookies, Home of the Original Cookie Cake, is celebrating everyone this year for Valentine’s Day with designs for those who are feeling the love and those who are not so much.

The love-filled holiday has always been a popular day for Great American Cookies. Keeping to tradition, the brand is offering heart-shaped Cookie Cakes with classic sayings such as “I Heart You” and “Love You More!,” but this year the beloved brand wants to remind guests that they can deliver any Valentine’s Day sentiment in a sweet way. For those that are less than cheery on Feb. 14, they can eat their heart out by customizing Cookie Cakes that feature cheeky sayings such as “Cupid Who?”

“We want to offer all of our guests a delicious Cookie Cake that matches their feelings of the day, no matter how they feel about the holiday,” says Annica Conrad, CMO of FAT Brands’ Quick-Service Division. “Whether you treat yourself, a loved one or a friend to Great American Cookies, we hope to sweeten up Valentine’s Day for all.”