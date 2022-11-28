Great American Cookies Opens in Myrtle Beach

Great American Cookies is delivering fresh-baked cookies to Myrtle Beach at The Tanger Outlets. This marks the 13th location for the brand in South Carolina.

“For over 45 years, we have proven that our recipe stands the test of time, continually winning over new fans with our sweet creations,” said Jenn Johnston, President of FAT Brands’ Quick-Service Division. “We are excited to drive our growth forward in South Carolina in Myrtle Beach, a popular beach city for locals and tourists alike.”

Great American Cookies has baked up a reputation for not only being the creator of the Original Cookie Cake, but also for its chocolate chip cookie recipe dating back to 1977. For guests craving more, they can enjoy a deliciously rich brownie, or a Double Doozie™, delectable icing sandwiched between their favorite cookies.

The Myrtle Beach Great American Cookies is located at The Tanger Outlets, 4635 Factory Stores Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 and is open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.