Great American Cookies Rolls Out 'Surprise and Delight' Offers for National Cookie Day

Great American Cookies, known for their famous chocolate chip cookie recipe dating back to 1977, is surprising fans with a treat on National Cookie Day, Dec. 4. Loyalty members who make a purchase on the holiday will receive something sweet in return for their next visit with rewards such as one free Regular Cookie, buy one, get one free Regular Cookie and more, valid through Dec. 11.

The cookie celebration does not stop on National Cookie Day. The chain has stacked up a festive line-up of cookies to satisfy all holiday cravings, including Mint Cookies & Cream Cookies, Red & Green M&M Cookies, Red Velvet Stuffed Cookies with OREO, and Gingerbread Cookies. At co-branded Marble Slab Creamery locations, guests can mix it up with Red Velvet Stuffed Ice Cream and Shakes.

“December is an extra sweet time of year for Great American Cookies,” says Katie Thoms, Senior Director of Marketing for Great American Cookies. “We not only get to surprise and delight our fans with a delicious reward for National Cookie Day, but also, we get to join in on the memory making with our special, holiday themed treats that are perfect for gatherings with friends and family.”