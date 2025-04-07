Great American Cookies, the Original Cookie Cake franchise owned by FAT Brands Inc., is offering a sweet relief from Tax Day. On April 15 (Tax Day), the chain is offering a buy one get one free deal on slices of their classic Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake in-store at participating locations nationwide.

“Making Tax Day a little bit sweeter for our fans has become a tradition at Great American Cookies,” said Katie Thoms, Vice President of Marketing for Great American Cookies. “We are thrilled to bring back this offer year after year, because while your tax refund is not guaranteed, this deal certainly is!”

Since 1977, Great American Cookies has baked up a reputation for not only being the creator of the Original Cookie Cake, but also for its famous chocolate chip cookie recipe.