Great American Cookies, home of the Original Cookie Cake, is rolling out a hot deal for National Cookie Day, Dec. 4! In honor of the sweet day, Great American Cookies is offering a buy one, get one free Cookie Cake Slice for fans at participating locations.

Known as the creator of the Original Cookie Cake, Great American Cookies is famous for its classic Cookie Cake recipe, which dates back to 1977. The chain’s Cookie Cakes continue to be beloved by fans for every celebratory occasion, from birthdays to graduation to holiday gatherings to making it through another Monday!

“At Great American Cookies, we don’t just do Cookies—we also do Cookie Cakes, and we want to celebrate National Cookie Day with a unique offering on something we do best,” said Katie Thoms, Senior Director of Marketing for Great American Cookies. “On December 4, we are excited to give our guests a taste of our famous fresh-baked Cookie Cakes. Whether treating yourself or sharing with a friend, this is your chance to enjoy a taste of the Original Cookie Cake everyone’s talking about.”