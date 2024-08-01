Great American Cookies, home of the Original Cookie Cake, is slicing up a freshly baked deal in honor of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! To celebrate the sweet holiday, which falls on Sunday, August 4, the chain will offer a deal – buy one Original Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake slice, get one Original Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake slice free! This promotion is available in-store only at participating locations; customers must mention the deal to receive the offer.

With over 400 bakeries worldwide, Great American Cookies is best known as the creator of the Original Cookie Cake. Freshly baked with the brand’s homemade chocolate chip cookie cake recipe dating back to 1977 and adorned with colorful icing, the iconic Cookie Cakes are the perfect addition for special occasions and life’s everyday moments.

“We seize every opportunity to introduce cookie lovers to our Original Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake,” said Katie Thoms, Senior Director of Marketing at Great American Cookies. “Now is the perfect time to provide guests with a delicious deal that allows them to enjoy our signature item. We are excited to serve both our loyal and new customers on this cookie-filled holiday!”